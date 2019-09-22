2019 Get Your Rear in Gear & Tour de Tush - T C

7:30 a.m. - Registration

8:20 a.m.- Opening Ceremony and Team Awards

8:50 a.m. - Kids' Fun Run

9:00 a.m. - Bike Ride - This is a recreational ride, NOT a race

9:05 a.m. - 5K Timed Run, 5K Walk and 1.7 Mile walk around Legion Lake in Veterans Park

9:50 a.m. - Post Race Finisher awards

Join us after the event at Local Roots Cafe. Participants will receive a free beverage (excluding espresso drinks) with race bib.



A race village has moved from the pavilion to the bandshell. It will featuring a kids fun run, food, entertainment including kids activities, music and more will anchor both courses.

Veterans Park has plenty of grassy areas for participants to relax and hang out and for families to play during the before, during and after the race.



DIRECTIONS & PARKING:

This year race village will be at the Veterans Park bandshell. The bandshell is on the south side of the park, on 66th Street. There is some parking at the Richfield Ice Arena and limited parking at the back of the Richfield Legion. There is also plenty of street parking around the park.



Please consider carpooling, biking, or taking the bus.



COURSE MAPS:

Kids Fun Run Route (.35 mi) - 10 and under - Kids Fun Run participants receive a medal upon finishing!



5K route - The 5K will stay in Veterans Memorial Park to enjoy the beauty and wilderness of this park.

The 1.7 mile course is the outer loop of the 5K. It will start with the 5K and then finish at the 5K water stop at the bandshell.



25 Mile bike ride (pdf version) - This ride will take you from Richfield into Minneapolis and back. It is an open course so please obey the rules of the road. Rest Stop at East River Flats Park.



Helmets are required for all participants

Click here for Bicycle Safety and Etiquette

